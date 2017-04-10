Suspect in New Britain killing had be...

Suspect in New Britain killing had been charged with assault, violating protective order

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The man suspected of killing 33-year-old Yasheeka Miles on Friday was charged in 2015 with assaulting her and later violating a protective order put in place to protect her, according to records on file in Superior Court. Patrick Miles was sentenced on March 23 to two years of probation after pleading no contest to violating the order.

