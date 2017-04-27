State Police: Man Arrested After Dist...

State Police: Man Arrested After Disturbance In New Britain Court

A man who troopers say threatened a crime victim in court Wednesday is scheduled to return to court after his arrest. Jeremy A. Sykes, 28, of Robertson Street in Bristol was charged with first-degree harassment and violation of a protective order, state police said.

