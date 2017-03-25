Solarize Bristol Workshop Set For April 13
Solarize Bristol is conducting a free public workshop April 13 to dicuss discounts for solar energy equipment installations in the city. Homeowners who live, work or worship in Bristol can receive discounted rates for residential solar installations, according to the Mayor's Task Force on Energy Consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Mar 25
|jhawki
|322
|Snow plowing
|Mar 15
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|4
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|33
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC