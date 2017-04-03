Promposal Surprises Special Olympics Athlete
A New Britain High School student who participates in the Unified Sports Program surprised his partner with flowers and a prom proposal yesterday. Donovan Dorce has been participating in Unified Sports, a registered program for the Special Olympics, for the past four years and Melissa Figiel is his partner in the program.
