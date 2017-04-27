New Britain's Columbus Commons Apartments Get State Finance Assistance
Developers of the Columbus Commons apartment complex got a boost Thursday when the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority approved $16 million in financing assistance. Xenolith Partners LLC plans a 160-unit complex with about 21,000 square feet of commercial space, all on the site where police headquarters once stood on Columbus Boulevard.
