New Britain Police Warn Anyone Who May Be Helping Shooting Suspect
Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain User Upload Caption: Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain User Upload Caption: Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain As police continue searching for the man accused of a triple shooting last week, they warn that anyone giving him a place to hide risk criminal charges. Detective have been contacting Jermaine Scott's relatives, friends and acquaintances in the city, New Haven and elsewhere since the shooting Wednesday morning.
