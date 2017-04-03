New Britain Police Warn Anyone Who Ma...

New Britain Police Warn Anyone Who May Be Helping Shooting Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain User Upload Caption: Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain User Upload Caption: Jermaine Tywane Scott, 36, is suspected in the shooting of three people in New Britain As police continue searching for the man accused of a triple shooting last week, they warn that anyone giving him a place to hide risk criminal charges. Detective have been contacting Jermaine Scott's relatives, friends and acquaintances in the city, New Haven and elsewhere since the shooting Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hartford County was issued at April 06 at 3:29AM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC