New Britain Police Name Woman Who Died In Domestic Violence Homicide

As the manhunt continues for her suspected killer, police have named the woman who was fatally shot during a domestic disturbance that led to Amber Alert over the weekend. Yasheeka Miles, 33, died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said Monday.

