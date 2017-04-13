New Britain Police Encourage Drop Off...

New Britain Police Encourage Drop Off Of Unwanted Prescription Drugs At Headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

One or two old prescription bottles at a time, the police department has collected more than 370 pounds of unwanted - and potentially hazardous - medicines over the past year. New Britain Police headquarters downtown is one of about 70 spots in Connecticut with secure drop-off boxes where people can leave outdated or unwanted prescription drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) 5 hr Kim 56
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,727 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC