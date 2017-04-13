New Britain Police Encourage Drop Off Of Unwanted Prescription Drugs At Headquarters
One or two old prescription bottles at a time, the police department has collected more than 370 pounds of unwanted - and potentially hazardous - medicines over the past year. New Britain Police headquarters downtown is one of about 70 spots in Connecticut with secure drop-off boxes where people can leave outdated or unwanted prescription drugs.
