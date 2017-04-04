New Britain Police: Child Arrested In...

New Britain Police: Child Arrested In Brutal Assault

Police have arrested a 13-year-old in an attack on a food delivery worker last month that they said left the woman with permanent, life-altering injuries. The warrant was served on the boy Monday, police Capt.

