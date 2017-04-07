New Britain Names New Police Sergeants, Detectives
The department also promoted four officers as detectives, bringing the youth bureau to full staffing and beefing up the criminal investigations division. The promotions, along with efforts to recruit new officers, are part of a continuing effort to rebuild the department from its low point in 2012, when some supervisory jobs were vacant and the overall roster was short by more than 40 officers.
