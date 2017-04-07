New Britain Names New Police Sergeant...

New Britain Names New Police Sergeants, Detectives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The department also promoted four officers as detectives, bringing the youth bureau to full staffing and beefing up the criminal investigations division. The promotions, along with efforts to recruit new officers, are part of a continuing effort to rebuild the department from its low point in 2012, when some supervisory jobs were vacant and the overall roster was short by more than 40 officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hartford County was issued at April 12 at 9:40AM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC