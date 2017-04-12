New Britain Mayor Holds Taxes Steady In New Budget
Mayor Erin Stewart 's proposed budget would hold taxes steady and keep city employees and services intact, but provide no new funding for schools. Stewart said her $241.5 million plan keeps the city on track and leaves a small margin in case of bad financial news from the cash-strapped state government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Mar 25
|jhawki
|322
|Snow plowing
|Mar 15
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|4
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|33
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC