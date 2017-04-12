New Britain Mayor Holds Taxes Steady ...

New Britain Mayor Holds Taxes Steady In New Budget

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Mayor Erin Stewart 's proposed budget would hold taxes steady and keep city employees and services intact, but provide no new funding for schools. Stewart said her $241.5 million plan keeps the city on track and leaves a small margin in case of bad financial news from the cash-strapped state government.

