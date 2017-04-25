New Britain Halts Planned Sale Of Patton Brook Well
As Mayor Erin Stewart 's administration backs away from the controversial sale of the Patton Brook well, Democratic Alderman Emmanuel Sanchez says Republicans leaders appear to be trying to limit the political fallout. But Stewart's staff says the decision to abandon the sale was based on data and public opposition, and didn't involve partisan politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Apr 17
|Washington
|323
|Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06)
|Apr 13
|Kim
|56
|Snow plowing
|Mar '17
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|4
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC