MicroCare Opens Manufacturing Facility in Connecticut
Alderman Daniel Salerno; Alderman Don Naples; Tim Stewart, Chamber of Commerce President; Mayor Erin Stewart; MicroCare senior vice president, Jay Tourigny; MicroCare vice president, Heather Gombos; and Alderman Tremell Collins are surrounded by MicroCare managers, employees and staff. MicroCare Corp., a leading supplier of environmentally progressive cleaning technologies, officially opens its newest manufacturing facility on Production Court in New Britain, Connecticut.
