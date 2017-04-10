MicroCare Opens Manufacturing Facility in Connecticut

Alderman Daniel Salerno; Alderman Don Naples; Tim Stewart, Chamber of Commerce President; Mayor Erin Stewart; MicroCare senior vice president, Jay Tourigny; MicroCare vice president, Heather Gombos; and Alderman Tremell Collins are surrounded by MicroCare managers, employees and staff. MicroCare Corp., a leading supplier of environmentally progressive cleaning technologies, officially opens its newest manufacturing facility on Production Court in New Britain, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Products Finishing.