MicroCare Opens Manufacturing Facilit...

MicroCare Opens Manufacturing Facility in Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Products Finishing

Alderman Daniel Salerno; Alderman Don Naples; Tim Stewart, Chamber of Commerce President; Mayor Erin Stewart; MicroCare senior vice president, Jay Tourigny; MicroCare vice president, Heather Gombos; and Alderman Tremell Collins are surrounded by MicroCare managers, employees and staff. MicroCare Corp., a leading supplier of environmentally progressive cleaning technologies, officially opens its newest manufacturing facility on Production Court in New Britain, Connecticut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Products Finishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC