Man who sparked New Britain Amber Alert arrested in Mass.

The man who triggered an Amber Alert last week in New Britain was arrested early Tuesday morning in a neighboring state. According to police, 36-year-old Patrick Miles was arrested at an address in West Springfield, Massachusetts just after midnight.

