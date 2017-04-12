Man who sparked New Britain Amber Alert arrested in Mass.
The man who triggered an Amber Alert last week in New Britain was arrested early Tuesday morning in a neighboring state. According to police, 36-year-old Patrick Miles was arrested at an address in West Springfield, Massachusetts just after midnight.
