Man convicted of killing National Gua...

Man convicted of killing National Guardsman faces sentencing

Michael Rodriguez, of Holyoke, faces life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years when he's sentenced Wednesday for fatally shooting Julian Cartie in February 2009 in Springfield.

