Guard Saw Men On Stairs Leading To Bar's Roof Night Student Fell To Death

A security guard working at the Angry Bull Saloon on the night an 18-year-old girl fell to her death from the roof told police he saw two men exiting the stairwell leading up to the roof earlier that night. A Hartford police report obtained by The Courant for the first time indicates other patrons could have used an off-limits stairwell to access the roof on the evening or early morning when Taylor Lavoie when fell on March 3. The guard sought out a Hartford police officer inside in the bar in the aftermath of Lavoie's death and told police "while at his post he observed two unknown males exiting the upper stair case area."

