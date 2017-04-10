Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

The Wethersfield Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Metropolitan District Commission, UNICO of Wethersfield, and Wethersfield Game Club, Inc., will be sponsoring the Good 'Ole Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, at Spring Street Pond. The rain date is Sunday, April 30. The event is open to children in grades K-6.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.