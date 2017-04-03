Community News For The Wethersfield Edition

Kingswood Oxford student and Wethersfield resident David Marottolo's musical composition, "Chanson d'automne," has been selected for performance at the Young Composer Concert at the Eastern Division Conference of the National Association for Music Education on Thursday, April 6, in Atlantic City, N.J. Only 13 compositions were selected for the concert. Playing the piano since he was approximately six years old, Marottolo favors classical music, from the baroque to 21st century classical works and credits his early introduction to the genre from his piano lessons.

