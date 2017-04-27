Childrena s Museum warns residents of illegal exotic animals
The Black Market for exotic animals in Connecticut is changing and growing. From Russian tortoises to bobcats, people are trying to domesticate these animals and keep them as pets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
