Branford man facing charges for attempting to scam Labor Department

A Branford man has been arrested and charged with using a fake court document in an attempt to avoid being penalized and denied unemployment compensation because of his previous misconduct collecting benefits. Officials say 36-year-old Andre A. Smith of Peddlers Drive in Branford was arrested by inspectors from the Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney and charged with one count each of Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community and Forgery in the Second Degree.

