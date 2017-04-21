Berlin's $85.4M Proposed Budget Heads To Referendum Tuesday

A proposed $85.38 million budget will be approved or rejected Tuesday when voters cast ballots in a day-long referendum on the spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The initial proposal from department heads was $93.2 million. It was reduced to $90 million by the town manager and trimmed further to $85,381.578 by the council, which blamed the cuts on a severe state $1.7 billion budget deficit that makes it impossible to count on sufficient state aid.

