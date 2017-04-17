Berlin School Staff Face Layoffs In Proposed Budget, School Board Says
School staff layoffs are likely, board of education members say, to deal with a $900,000 shortfall in the amended school budget that will go to voters April 25 in the annual referendum. A final public hearing on the proposed $85.3 million budget is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. in town council chambers to give people a chance to discuss the final proposal, amended last week by the town council after a March 28 hearing where citizens asked for more money for schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
