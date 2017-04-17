Berlin School Staff Face Layoffs In P...

Berlin School Staff Face Layoffs In Proposed Budget, School Board Says

School staff layoffs are likely, board of education members say, to deal with a $900,000 shortfall in the amended school budget that will go to voters April 25 in the annual referendum. A final public hearing on the proposed $85.3 million budget is scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. in town council chambers to give people a chance to discuss the final proposal, amended last week by the town council after a March 28 hearing where citizens asked for more money for schools.

