Berlin Council Adds $500,000 For Scho...

Berlin Council Adds $500,000 For Schools In Proposed Budget, Referendum April 25

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Residents will vote on a $85.381 budget in an April 25 referendum after town councilors approved an extra $500,000 for schools at the last-minute, a response to citizen criticism of cuts to the school board's request. The added money comes from grants, rebates and other sources that will not require any additional taxes, Mayor Mark Kaczynski said Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hartford County was issued at April 07 at 10:47PM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC