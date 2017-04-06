Berlin Council Adds $500,000 For Schools In Proposed Budget, Referendum April 25

Residents will vote on a $85.381 budget in an April 25 referendum after town councilors approved an extra $500,000 for schools at the last-minute, a response to citizen criticism of cuts to the school board's request. The added money comes from grants, rebates and other sources that will not require any additional taxes, Mayor Mark Kaczynski said Wednesday night.

