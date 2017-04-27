Affidavit: Woman Says New Britain Murder Suspect Was Jealous Of Her Relationship With His Wife

Weeks before she was shot to death, Yasheeka and Patrick Miles clashed over her friendship - and possible romantic relationship - with a woman, according to court documents in Patrick Miles' murder case. Yasheeka Miles had moved out of the North Mountain Road apartment that she and her husband shared, and went back on the night of April 7 to retrieve some possessions her mother told police, according to a warrant affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.