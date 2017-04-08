2 year-old New Britain girl found saf...

2 year-old New Britain girl found safe after Amber Alert

Saturday Apr 8

Police say 2-year-old Paisley Miles was found safe early this morning after an amber alert was issued for her early Saturday morning. According to Connecticut State Police , Paisley Miles was taken by her father, Patrick Miles, early Saturday morning.

