2 year-old New Britain girl found safe after Amber Alert
Police say 2-year-old Paisley Miles was found safe early this morning after an amber alert was issued for her early Saturday morning. According to Connecticut State Police , Paisley Miles was taken by her father, Patrick Miles, early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Mar 25
|jhawki
|322
|Snow plowing
|Mar 15
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Concerned citizen
|4
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|33
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC