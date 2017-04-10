1 dead, 2 seriously injured from cras...

1 dead, 2 seriously injured from crash on Route 9 in New Britain

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WTNH

One person has died, and two others have been seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in New Britain late Sunday night. According to Connecticut State Police , the crash occurred about one tenth of a mile past Exit 25 on Route 9 just before 11:30 p.m. Troopers believe a car being driven southbound by 62-year-old Nicholas Formica, of Bristol , crossed over the center median and collided with another car travelling northbound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kay's Gag Shop (Jun '06) 10 hr Kim 56
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar '17 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar '17 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC