1 dead, 2 seriously injured from crash on Route 9 in New Britain

One person has died, and two others have been seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on Route 9 in New Britain late Sunday night. According to Connecticut State Police , the crash occurred about one tenth of a mile past Exit 25 on Route 9 just before 11:30 p.m. Troopers believe a car being driven southbound by 62-year-old Nicholas Formica, of Bristol , crossed over the center median and collided with another car travelling northbound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.