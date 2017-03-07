Woman falls from a Stanley St. building in New Britain
Around 1:30 a.m., New Britain police say they responded to 709 Stanley Street on a report of a woman who had fallen from a window there. She was transported to an area hospital, but there is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or how far she fell.
