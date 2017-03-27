Willimantic's venerable daily sold to central Connecticut publisher

The Willimantic Chronicle, owned by the same family for 140 years, is being sold to Central Connecticut Communications, owners of the The New Britain Herald and The Bristol Press, both publishing companies announced Tuesday. Chronicle President and Publisher Patrice Crosbie delivered the news to the The Chronicle's staff Tuesday afternoon, indicating the “preliminary agreement” to sell the paper will become final May 1. Michael Schroeder, editor and publisher of the Press and Herald, announced the deal to the staffs of both of those papers Tuesday.

