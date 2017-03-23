Wethersfield Police: Former Ambulance Chief Stole From Organization
The former chief of the Wethersfield Volunteer Ambulance Association is due in court next week after his arrest on charges he stole from the organization, police said Thursday. Philip J. Lombardo, 48, of Wethersfield was arrested on a warrant March 13 charging him with first-degree larceny, they said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
