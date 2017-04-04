Torres-Rodriquez Set To Become Hartfo...

Torres-Rodriquez Set To Become Hartford's Permanent School Chief

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Hartford Courant

The superintendent selection committee, a panel that includes the city school board, met Thursday night and narrowed the finalists to one candidate for the board's consideration: Torres-Rodriguez, 42, a product of Hartford public schools who touted her instructional leadership and personal resilience in her pitch to stay on as superintendent. She had been in the interim role for more than 100 days.

