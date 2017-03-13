Teachers' new Catch-22: Students want...

Teachers' new Catch-22: Students want to talk politics, but their parents don't

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

Teacher Craig Muzzy reads a story about peer pressure to students at the Chamberlain Elementary School in New Britain, Conn., Feb., 2017 as part of the Love Wins program's Friendship Day. The emotional learning program is designed to deal with the problem of social isolation and teach students about empathy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow plowing Wed Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Feb 27 Samuel 321
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb 26 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb 23 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb 14 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,090 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC