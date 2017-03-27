Stanley Golf Course Opens in New Britain
Stanley Golf Course in New Britain will have its official season opening on Thursday, according to the Department of Parks and Recreation of New Britain. The first ball will be hit by Mayor Erin E. Stewart at 8:30 a.m., and the second by Recreation Commission Chairman Patrick Dorsey.
