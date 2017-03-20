Search Contiues In Plainville For Missing Hiker
Searchers out Wednesday morning found no sign of a hiker last seen Saturday starting a day trek in a rocky, icy ridgeline trail, police said Wednesday. "Nothing yet," Police Chief Matthew Catania said of the morning efforts on the third day of searching for Arthur Williams, 64, an experienced hiker who grew up near the ridgeline trails and has hiked there for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Mar 25
|jhawki
|322
|Snow plowing
|Mar 15
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar 6
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Concerned citizen
|4
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb 26
|Ryan R
|45
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|33
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC