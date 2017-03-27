PRLACC and SUBOG Hold Afro-Latinx Voices featuring MTV Star Frankie Reese
Frankie Reese got down to the nitty gritty about Afro-Latinx culture and why it is so difficult for those who identify as such to accept themselves. MTV star from "Washington Heights" and writer from Girl Mob, Frankie Reese spoke during the Afro-Latinx Voices spoken word event in the Student Union ballroom alongside students performing poems in honor of their African American and Latinx cultures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.
Add your comments below
New Britain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Mar 25
|jhawki
|322
|Snow plowing
|Mar 15
|Joanie
|1
|Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11)
|Mar 6
|Veronica52
|6
|Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16)
|Mar 4
|Concerned citizen
|4
|'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08)
|Feb '17
|Ryan R
|45
|Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|33
|New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Britain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC