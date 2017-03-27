PRLACC and SUBOG Hold Afro-Latinx Voi...

PRLACC and SUBOG Hold Afro-Latinx Voices featuring MTV Star Frankie Reese

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Daily Campus

Frankie Reese got down to the nitty gritty about Afro-Latinx culture and why it is so difficult for those who identify as such to accept themselves. MTV star from "Washington Heights" and writer from Girl Mob, Frankie Reese spoke during the Afro-Latinx Voices spoken word event in the Student Union ballroom alongside students performing poems in honor of their African American and Latinx cultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Campus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC