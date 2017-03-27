PRLACC and SUBOG Hold Afro-Latinx Voices featuring MTV Star Frankie Reese

Frankie Reese got down to the nitty gritty about Afro-Latinx culture and why it is so difficult for those who identify as such to accept themselves. MTV star from "Washington Heights" and writer from Girl Mob, Frankie Reese spoke during the Afro-Latinx Voices spoken word event in the Student Union ballroom alongside students performing poems in honor of their African American and Latinx cultures.

