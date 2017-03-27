POST Graduates 355th Recruit Class
The Police Officer Standards and Training Council proudly announces the graduation of Recruit Class #355. The class of 44 Police Officers, representing 23 Municipal Police Departments, the University of Connecticut Police Department, the Yale University Police Department, and the Department of Motor Vehicles will complete their training program on March 29, 2017.
