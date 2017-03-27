On the rocks

On the rocks

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Olga Romaniuk, left, stands at the end of the rocks which border Ocean Beach and Alewife Cove, as her brother Ihor Romaniuk, right, photographs her as the two enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures at Ocean Beach Park in New London on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. The two just moved here from Ukraine, Olga lives in New Britain, Conn., and Ihor resides in Washington State.

