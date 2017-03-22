Nuke-plant legislation passes key committee

With hopes for an eventual reduction in Connecticut's high consumer-electricity prices, a bipartisan majority of lawmakers on the Energy & Technology Committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow the Millstone nuclear station in Waterford to compete with renewable sources for contracts with the state's major energy providers. The bill, which next moves to the Senate, is the target of criticism by environmentalists and the AARP.

