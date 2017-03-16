New Britain police believe delivery woman was robbed, beaten
Police were called to 160 Long Swamp Road at 10:30 p.m. after a woman was found lying on the ground. Police say the 45-year-old woman had a cut on her forehead and two swollen eyes.
