New Britain Mayor Featured Speaker At Chamber Breakfast
The Simsbury Chamber of Commerce welcomed New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart and UConn and WNBA basketball star Rebecca Lobo to the organization's 9th annual Business Leaders Breakfast, held at the Simsbury Inn on March 3. Stewart, elected the youngest mayor in New Britain's history at 26 years old, spoke about her life in politics and the successes and struggles of running a community of over 72,000 residents. She was reelected to a second term in 2015.
