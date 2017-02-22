New Britain Encourages Nominations of...

New Britain Encourages Nominations of Outstanding Teachers

Wednesday

The schools want to generate nominations for the annual Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Parents and other residents are invited to send nominations directly to the contest by April 1. Anyone may nominate an exemplary teacher who is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and a full-time school employee.

