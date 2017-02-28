New Britain Democratic Mayoral Candid...

New Britain Democratic Mayoral Candidate Emerges To Challenge Erin Stewart

Read more: The Hartford Courant

Gay will seek the Democratic endorsement in the November election. He announced Tuesday that he has set up an exploratory committee to start raising campaign money, and said he will officially declare his candidacy within the next several weeks.

