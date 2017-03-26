Missing Plainville hiker last seen in New Britain
Plainville police were alerted Saturday night that Arthur Williams had not returned home after leaving around noon earlier that day. According to authorities, Arthur was last seen walking west ob North Mountain Road in New Britain near Pinnacle Mountain and the Metacomet Trail System.
