Lawmaker Says Documents Show Manafort Laundered Payments For Former Ukrainian President

A Ukrainian lawmaker released new financial documents Tuesday allegedly showing that a former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump laundered payments from the party of a disgraced ex-leader of Ukraine using offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan. The new documents, if legitimate, stem from business ties between the Trump aide, Paul Manafort , a native of New Britain, Conn., and the party of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych , who enjoyed Moscow's backing while he was in power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.