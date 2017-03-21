Lawmaker Says Documents Show Manafort Laundered Payments For Former Ukrainian President
A Ukrainian lawmaker released new financial documents Tuesday allegedly showing that a former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump laundered payments from the party of a disgraced ex-leader of Ukraine using offshore accounts in Belize and Kyrgyzstan. The new documents, if legitimate, stem from business ties between the Trump aide, Paul Manafort , a native of New Britain, Conn., and the party of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych , who enjoyed Moscow's backing while he was in power.
