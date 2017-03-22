Indie Rockers Parlor Walls To Play SW...

Indie Rockers Parlor Walls To Play SWAN Day On Heels Of New Album 'Opposites'

Parlor Walls, the Brooklyn duo , will perform at the tenth annual SWAN DAY CT at Trinity-on-Main in New Britain on March 25. Parlor Walls, the Brooklyn duo , will perform at the tenth annual SWAN DAY CT at Trinity-on-Main in New Britain on March 25. "Opposites," Parlor Walls' new debut full-length album - Brooklyn musicians Alyse Lamb , Chris Mulligan and occasional member Kate Mohanty - embraces both disarray and tight control. Those qualities compete everywhere: in the impossible closeness of Lamb's double-tracked vocal melodies and dissonant guitar clusters; in Mulligan's odd-meter grooves and rumbling synth ostinatos; in the persistent back-and-forth between strictly composed forms and pure-noise episodes.

