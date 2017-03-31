Honorary Polish Consulate Opens In Little Poland
The designation came Friday during a visit by Polish Ambassador Piotr Wilczek, who met with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Rep. Elizabeth Esty and about three dozen local business leaders over lunch at the Belvedere Restaurant on Broad Street. Wilczek called Connecticut "home to one of the largest and most vibrant Polish-American communities on the East Coast," and formally made 55 Broad St. the honorary consulate in the state.
