Himes: Manafort, Stone Likely Witnesses in Congress' Russia Probe
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes said today Connecticut natives Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign manager, and Roger Stone, a self-described Trump campaign consultant, are likely to be key witnesses as the House Intelligence Committee continues its investigation of Russian hacking and the U.S. elections. "I certainly would put him at the top of the list," Himes, D-4th District, said of Manafort, a New Britain native.
