Girl Scout Takes Stand Against Domestic Violence

Girl Scout Michelle Mordasiewicz, of Farmington Troop 61100, hosted an event to combat domestic violence, at the Olympic Taekwondo Academy in Unionville on March 11. Mordasiewicz, 16, said her project entails three aspects: the event at the academy, a collection for the Prudence Crandall Center in New Britain, and creating a website that educates others about the causes and signs of domestic violence. She hoped to complete the project in the coming weeks, which would put her in line to receive her Gold Award in June.

