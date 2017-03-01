First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend $0.02...

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has voted to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.11 per share, an increase of $0.02. In making this announcement, John J. Patrick, Jr., Chairman, President, & CEO said, "Having just completed a successful year in 2016 earning $1.00 per share, the Board of Directors decided it was prudent to raise the quarterly dividend $0.02 to $0.11 per share.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.