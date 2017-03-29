Farmington Police Find Georgia Fugitive, Gun, Heroin
Police had information that Alexander Maurice Patterson, 29, was in the area of 1600 Farmington Ave. and took him into custody without incident about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, sale of narcotics, possession of heroin and carrying a pistol without a permit.
