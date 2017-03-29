Farmington Police Find Georgia Fugiti...

Farmington Police Find Georgia Fugitive, Gun, Heroin

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Police had information that Alexander Maurice Patterson, 29, was in the area of 1600 Farmington Ave. and took him into custody without incident about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, sale of narcotics, possession of heroin and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Mar 25 jhawki 322
Snow plowing Mar 15 Joanie 1
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested (Sep '16) Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb '17 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb '17 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb '17 Musikologist 6
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,246 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC