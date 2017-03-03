CREC Cancels $108M Construction Project, Decides To Consolidate Two Magnet Schools

A plan to build a new $108 million school in Bloomfield for Two Rivers Magnet High School has been scrapped amid budget concerns, the Capitol Region Education Council said Friday. The 408-student, environmental-themed Two Rivers High in Hartford will also cease to exist next school year and students will instead be shuttled to New Britain to attend CREC's Academy of Science and Innovation, school officials said Friday.

