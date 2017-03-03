CREC Cancels $108M Construction Proje...

CREC Cancels $108M Construction Project, Decides To Consolidate Two Magnet Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Hartford Courant

A plan to build a new $108 million school in Bloomfield for Two Rivers Magnet High School has been scrapped amid budget concerns, the Capitol Region Education Council said Friday. The 408-student, environmental-themed Two Rivers High in Hartford will also cease to exist next school year and students will instead be shuttled to New Britain to attend CREC's Academy of Science and Innovation, school officials said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Britain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Action Windows & Siding LLC (May '11) Mar 6 Veronica52 6
Plainville pervert arrested Mar 4 Concerned citizen 4
News More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09) Feb 27 Samuel 321
News 'My Bar' To Move (Mar '08) Feb 26 Ryan R 45
News Newington preschooler left on school bus, again (Sep '08) Feb 23 America Gentleman... 33
New Britain Music Thread (Apr '14) Feb 14 Musikologist 6
News Conn. nursing home to pay fine for false claims (Nov '08) Feb 13 a neighbor 3
See all New Britain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Britain Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Hartford County was issued at March 13 at 11:58AM EDT

New Britain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Britain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Britain, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC